Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon revived their quirky TV host characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan on The Tonight Show Wednesday, serenading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their royal nuptials.

The comedians are set to provide live coverage of the Royal Wedding, but as they told Jimmy Fallon, they've also been working on a special song for the happy couple. It didn't take much for Fallon to convince Cord and Tish to perform the upbeat bluesy tune titled, "They're Gonna Make It Happen."

With the Roots providing musical accompaniment, Cord and Tish launched into the performance, which included a slide show of British images of varying accuracy (red telephone booths, Mike Meyers' Austin Powers) and ridiculous lyrics like, "Now Meghan was a saucy wench/ True of heart was she/ The Prince he asked her hand in marriage/ For the wedding of the century!" Cord even grabbed a saxophone for a bleating, out-of-tune solo, shouting at the end, "I can't play this!"

Cord and Tish also chatted with Fallon about their Royal Wedding coverage, previous trips to Europe and even weighed in on the Laurel/Yanni meme ("I hear 'Wassup!' from the Budweiser frogs," cracked Cord). Perhaps unsurprisingly, the three Saturday Night Live alums ended up in a slightly meta conversation about their old show, with Tish earnestly asking Fallon, "You were on the show, how did you keep a straight face?"





The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish will air May 19th at 7:30 a.m. ET on HBO. In January, Ferrell and Shannon hosted the New Year's Day Rose Parade in character when it streamed on Amazon for the first time.