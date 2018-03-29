'Westworld' Trailer: Watch War Unfold Between Humans, Robot Hosts

Humans and hosts prepare for battle in the chilling new trailer for Season Two of Westworld. The hit HBO series returns on April 22nd.

Related 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2018 From new prestige dramas and must-binge sci-fi shows to the return of 'Atlanta,' 'Westworld' and more – what we can't wait to tune in to

The clip picks up the various narrative threads left dangling at the end of Season One. Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) grapples with the knowledge that he is a host, not a human; Maeve (Thandie Newton) sets out to find her daughter, even though she's been told the child may have been programmed into her imagination.

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden) descend into more chaos and bloodshed after the massacre that closed Season One. And Ed Harris' Man in Black remains intent on wreaking havoc wherever he goes as he tries to uncover the mystery no longer at the center of the maze, but behind the door.

Set to an orchestral version of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," the Westworld Season Two trailer is packed with plenty of sci-fi intrigue and wild west violence. The clip ends on a fittingly uncertain note, with Bernard admitting to Dolores, "You frighten me sometimes," to which Dolores eerily replies, "Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?"