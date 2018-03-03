See 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip-Sync to 'Hamilton Polka'

Hours after "Weird Al" Yankovic unveiled "The Hamilton Polka" as part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamildrops," the duo appeared on The Tonight Show to lip-sync the medley with Jimmy Fallon.

Related Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Weird Al' Yankovic Talk New 'Hamilton Polka' The duo discuss Yankovic's wild new medley, how they became close friends and hanging with Larry David on the set of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Earlier in the appearance, both Miranda – wearing a shirt that said "Close Personal Friend of Al" – and Fallon geeked out about Yankovic, as both the host and the Hamilton creator were huge fans of his musical satires growing up; Fallon's first concert was a "Weird Al" show.

Miranda also talked about returning to the Alexander Hamilton role for Hamilton's Puerto Rico residency – "We hope you spend a lot of money in Puerto Rico, which really needs it; our goal is to restore arts funding in Puerto Rico," Miranda said – as well as "The Hamilton Polka."



"We have been talking about this for a year," Miranda said of Yankovic's medley. "I heard it for the first time last Thursday night. My wife had the presence of mind to film me hearing it for first time; tears streaming down my cheeks. And then the song stops and my phone rings and it's Questlove, who somehow already heard it… He went, 'Forget your Pulitzer, your Genius Grant is nothing, you've been immortalized by 'Weird Al,' you're done, you've peaked!'"

Miranda and Fallon also shared side-by-side video footage of their first reactions to hearing "The Hamilton Polka":



Yankovic and Miranda previously talked about their friendship and the polka medley in a new interview with Rolling Stone.