Watch Wickedly Funny New Trailer for 'The End of the F--king World'

A murderous teen is tempered by awkward teenage love in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming show, The End of the Fucking World. The show is based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name and premieres January 5th.

Related 20 Best TV Shows of 2017 From mind-blowing sitcoms to fire-breathing dragons, the return of 'Twin Peaks' to 'Rick & Morty' – Rob Sheffield on the hightlights of our TV year

The End of the Fucking World stars Alex Lather as James, a brooding, self-diagnosed psychopath. Jessica Barden plays Alyssa, a rebellious teen whose blunt infatuation with James leads him to decide to pretend to fall in love with her – in order to kill her. However, James soon finds Alyssa's defiance at once confounding and alluring. "Being with Alyssa made me start to feel things," he says dryly. "I didn't like it at all."

The new trailer for The End of the Fucking World teases tons of delightfully awkward adolescent moments as Alyssa curses out a waitress, queries James about oral sex and convinces him to steal his dad's car and run away with her. But the dark comedy is balanced with flashes of James' violent streak and a budding police investigation.

The End of the Fucking World also stars Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley and Navin Chowdhry.