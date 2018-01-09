Watch Ty Segall's Breezy Acoustic Performance on 'The Opposition'

Ty Segall delivered a stripped-down performance of his new song, "My Lady's on Fire," on The Opposition With Jordan Klepper Monday. The track will appear on Segall's upcoming album, Freedom's Goblin, out January 26th. Segall was the first musical performance on The Opposition – a fitting choice as he wrote the show's theme song.



Segall embraced the breezy acoustic vibes underpinning the studio version of "My Lady's On Fire," though without the track's shuffling drums and crisp horns, the twang of the rocker's vocals made this performance particularly melancholic.

Segall chatted briefly with host Jordan Klepper about new album Freedom's Goblin – "I assume it's an album about Jeff Sessions," Klepper cracked – and the inspiration behind his Opposition theme song. "Money," Segall deadpanned. "Cash is king."

Freedom's Goblin follows Segall's 2017 self-titled album. He has a handful of live dates in California scheduled for January, though he'll embark on a full tour in support of Freedom's Goblin April 3rd in Las Vegas.