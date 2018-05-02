Watch Stephen Colbert Tackle Trump Doctor's Office Raid on 'Late Show'

Stephen Colbert celebrated the return of President Trump's physician Harold Bornstein to the news cycle on Tuesday's Late Show following the story about Trump's bodyguards allegedly raiding Bornstein's office for Trump's medical files.

On Tuesday, Bornstein revealed in a wacky interview that Trump's longtime bodyguard "raided" his office in February 2017 to claim the president's medical records under Trump's own name and various pseudonyms. "They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos," Bornstein said, adding that he felt "raped, frightened and sad" following the incident.

The raid occurred after Bornstein admitted in an interview that Trump takes Propecia, a hair growth medicine, which the doctor said was not a breach of patient-doctor privilege.

"Wait! They muscled their way into Trump's doctor's office to steal evidence that Donald Trump is going bald? They know we can see, right? Are they also going to take away wind?" Colbert asked.

To top off the raid of Bornstein's office, Trump's bodyguards asked that Bornstein remove the photo of the doctor and the president that resided in the waiting room. "When Trump breaks up, he goes full middle school girl," Colbert said.

Bornstein also compared the raid to "Watergate" to another news service on Tuesday. "Watergate? Forget Propecia, when he says that, I feel like Bornstein just prescribed me Viagra," Colbert said.