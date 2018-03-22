Stephen Colbert joined Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a short interview and a cramp-inducing workout on The Late Show Wednesday.

During a sit-down with the justice and feminist icon, Colbert brought up her famous nickname, "The Notorious RBG," and Ginsburg was quick to explain the similarities between herself and the Notorious B.I.G. "We have one thing, clear, in common, and that is we were both born and bred in Brooklyn, New York." Colbert added they also both loved words and the truth, then cracked, "And both of you are implicated in Tupac's murder."

While Colbert was not allowed to ask Ginsburg about any pending Supreme Court cases, he did quiz the justice on one of the most pressing questions of our time: Is a hotdog a sandwich? Unsurprisingly, Ginsburg used her unsparing logic to get to the heart of the issue, first questioning whether a roll, not completely cut in half, still qualified as a sandwich, then using Colbert's own declaration that a "sub sandwich" is a sandwich, as proof in itself that a hot dog qualifies as well.

Colbert then joined Ginsburg for her workout, trying not to cramp as the 84-year-old stretched, pumped iron and hit the treadmill. "I had reached my decision in the case of RBG versus kicking ass," Colbert concluded. "Not only can the justice last another five years on the bench – I believe she could've killed Tupac."