Watch Stephen Colbert Condemn, Mock Jeff Sessions' Pot Shift

The late-night hosts took aim at Jeff Sessions for the Attorney General's renewed war on marijuana, with Stephen Colbert among those criticizing Sessions' plan to turn states' decision to legalize pot into a federal issue.

"We've got some bad news for the people who partake of the sweet, sweet green stuff … of course I'm talking about the money states are making off of legal marijuana," Colbert said. "Because today their buzz was shackled by Attorney General and 'gnome on your blacklight poster who's gonna narc on you' Jeff Sessions."

On Thursday, Sessions announced plans to roll back "an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish," with critics blasting Sessions' decision as racist.

"This new directive from Sessions must mean only one thing: He still doesn't know that white people smoke pot too. 'We can't expose our delicate young ladies to the jazzman's reefer stick,'" Colbert said.

The Late Show host added that the governments in states where pot is legal have pushed back against Sessions' decision – "Wait a second, pot just got recriminalized and smokers are less paranoid," Colbert wondered – while other politicians, like Bernie Sanders, argued that "marijuana is not heroin," which suggests that Sessions should be focusing on the opioid epidemic in America and not going after legalized marijuana.

Jimmy Kimmel also attacked Sessions' decision to rescind the Cole Memo. The host posited a conspiracy theory that the Attorney General's shift comes as a means to screw over the impending sale of Girl Scout Cookies: