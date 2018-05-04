Watch Stephen Colbert Break Down Trump's Rudy Giuliani Mess

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Thursday with an overview of Rudy Giuliani's potentially troublesome contradiction of Donald Trump in regards to the Stormy Daniels payoff.

In an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Giuliani admitted that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen was reimbursed for the $130,000 he paid the adult film star to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Giuliani's remarks contradicted Trump's own statements saying that he knew nothing about the payoff.

"Between Cohen and Trump, one of these two men is lying, and it's both of them," Colbert said. The host also discussed Giuliani's assertion that "hush money" was part of Trump's payment to Cohen.

"What [Giuliani] is trying to ship here is the idea that Cohen gets $35,000 a month from Trump, and out of that he deducts all the hush money he pays. It's all the porn stars you want to silence for one low monthly fee," Colbert said.

"Trump is claiming that he paid Cohen a monthly fee to hush up all the affairs he wasn't having. So that means anyone could just say they had an affair with Donald Trump and leave with 130 grand. In that case: I had sex with Donald Trump!"