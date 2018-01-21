Watch 'SNL' Question Veracity of Donald Trump's Health Exam Results

Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump's questionable health exam results in a cold open sketch where Beck Bennett's White House physician Ronny Jackson spoke glowingly about the president's physique and mental faculty.

Aidy Bryant's White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders first acknowledged the millions of women marching Saturday "to celebrate the President’s first kickass year in office. We did it, girls!" and then blamed the government shutdown on Senator Chuck Schumer before handing the podium to Jackson "to come out here and tell you how not fat the president is."

The physician then provided a positive breakdown of Trump's physical condition, including the incredulous claim that the president weighs only 239 pounds, one pound short of obesity for a man of his height. (It's long been reported that Trump also lies about being 6'3", a height Jackson confirmed in his actual physical.)

"Some people are saying these results are fabricated because they've taken even one look at the president," Cecily Strong's White House correspondent told Jackson, while Kate McKinnon's reporter asked simply about Trump, "How broke that brain?"

"We did do a cognitive exam at the president's request and he passed it with flying colors, almost no hints," Jackson said. "In fairness, no other president has been given this exam, we typically only use to make sure someone's not severely brain-damaged or a monkey in people's clothes."

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, playing himself, then snuck into the press conference to ask about the Stormy Daniels scandal.

For the second straight week, SNL opened with a Trump-centric sketch that didn't feature Alec Baldwin portraying the president.