Watch Run the Jewels Ruin Stephen Colbert's Birthday on 'Late Show'

The Late Show's "resident rap duo" Run the Jewels ruined Stephen Colbert's birthday Friday with a song that cruelly mocked the late-show host's age.

"Skin all wrinkly / Muscles all softened / You don't need a cake / You need a motherfucking coffin," Killer Mike said in the atypical birthday track.

Run the Jewels frequently visit the Late Show on celebratory occasions and proceed to mar the moment, including Colbert's Halloween and Christmas. For Colbert's birthday, Killer Mike and El-P recorded a traditional "Happy Birthday to You" before opting instead to celebrate Run the Jewels-style.

"Okay birthday boy, here's the motherfucking sitch / Another year down / You're father time's bitch," El-P said.

"Bony-ass arms like windshield wipers / Happy birthday Colbert / Here's some adult diapers," Killer Mike added. "ID says 54 / Face says 99 / Your own show's on past your fucking bedtime."

El-P capped it off the birthday message with, "'Some white dude died' / That's from your obit / And here's how it ends: / 'No one gives a shit.'"