Watch Preview of Anthony Bourdain's Final 'Parts Unknown' Episode

CNN has shared a preview of the final episode of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, which documented the late chef's visit to Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom that borders the Himalayans.

"It is considered enlightening and therapeutic to think about death for a few minutes a day," Bourdain says in voiceover over scenic footage of the mountains, with the weight of the words especially poignant in the aftermath of his death by suicide.

"You are reminded time and again not to take things to seriously," a man responds. The preview also features a Buddhist ceremony and a visit with yak herders.

According to Eater, Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky joins Bourdain for a portion of the journey to Bhutan, which airs Sunday night on CNN, including a meal in the capital city of Thimphu.

The episode marks the Season 11 finale of Bourdain's long-running travelogue series. While Bourdain was in the midst of filming Season 12 at the time of his June 8th death in France, it's unclear whether CNN plans on airing those episodes. On Friday, a toxicology report revealed that Bourdain had no narcotics in his system when he died by hanging in his French hotel room.