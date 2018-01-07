Watch 'Our Cartoon President' Trailer Take Trump to Extreme

Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for Our Cartoon President, a new animated series revolving around The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's caricatured version of Donald Trump.

In the trailer, Our Cartoon President takes Trump to the extreme, with the president delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress while behind the wheel of a fire truck. Cartoon Trump also makes a dive for the nuclear football and shares, for the countless time, his victory over Hillary Clinton during a Cabinet meeting.

Presented as a mockumentary about life in Trump's White House, Our Cartoon President also features the other personalities circulating through the administration – a gnomish Jeff Sessions, a stalking Ted Cruz, the dimwitted Trump sons and a bevy of other sycophants – as well as animated versions of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, who manage to outwit Trump with "New York talk."

The 10-episode Our Cartoon President premieres on Showtime on February 11th, although the first episode will be available to stream early via Showtime's digital platform on January 28th, Entertainment Weekly reports.



"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world," Colbert previously said of Cartoon Trump, who is a frequent Late Show guest. "I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA." Colbert and Late Show producer Chris Licht also serve as executive producers on the series.



In 2017, Comedy Central spoofed Trump on a weekly basis with The President Show, starring comedian Anthony Atamanuik.