Watch MGMT Turn 'Colbert' Performance Into Retro Music Video

MGMT transformed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert into a gauzy disco for their performance of "Me and Michael" Monday. The track appears on the band's new album, Little Dark Age.

MGMT gave the performance the feel of a retro music video, complete with a four-line title card in the bottom corner, a smoke-filled stage illuminated with neon lights and a slow-turning mirror ball. The setting paired well with the melancholy synth-pop of "Me and Michael." For good measure MGMT also filtered and warped the video to make it look like it had been recorded to VHS decades ago.

MGMT also partnered with Late Show house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human for a rendition of "Electric Feel," a song Stephen Colbert said used to play regularly in the studio during commercial breaks for his old show, The Colbert Report. The collaboration found Batiste lacing MGMT's subtle funk with twinkling piano lines while the brass section of Stay Human gave the dance song a rich new texture.



