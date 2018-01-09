Watch Meryl Streep Fail Oscar Quiz About Herself on 'Kimmel'

Meryl Streep flopped a pop quiz about her Academy Awards track record on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday. Streep has been nominated for a whopping 20 Oscars and host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to see how many of those films the actress could name in 60 seconds. If she got them all, Kimmel promised, he'd give her a bonus Oscar.

While Streep was able to rattle off several classics to start – The French Lieutenant's Woman, Kramer Vs. Kramer, Silkwood and Sophie's Choice – she quickly started to flounder. "Oh, God, oh, God," Streep muttered, twisting her glasses askew, and causing Kimmel to quip, "No, that was George Burns." Streep was able to name one more film, Out of Africa, but after being told Cry in the Dark was not on the list, she laughed and said mock-incredulously, "Why? Why was I not? I was robbed!"

Streep also spoke with Kimmel about her latest film, The Post, in which she plays Kay Graham, the Washington Post publisher who oversaw the publication of the Pentagon Papers. Kimmel asked Streep about the film's newfound timeliness amidst President Donald Trump's attacks on the press.

"I think the assault on the press, and freedom of the press, and the attempt to by government to shut down a story is something that's risen over and over again," Streep said. "But I think Steven Spielberg really felt the impetus to get this out right away, and he worked really fast. We started shooting in May, we finished at the end of July, he had it cut two weeks later. Nobody makes a movie like that."