Watch Leslie Jones Mimic Will Ferrell's Classic 'SNL' Roles

Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live impersonations live on with Leslie Jones, who hilariously mimics the actor's mimicry in a new SNL promo. Ferrell will host the January 27th episode, which features Chris Stapleton as musical guest.

In the brief clip, Jones runs through most of the Ferrell classics: George W. Bush (in his "strategery" gaffe), Alex Trebek, Harry Caray, his cheerleader character opposite Cheri Oteri and the "Get off the shed!" guy.

She ends with perhaps his greatest hit: Gene Frenkle, the fictional Blue Öyster Cult cowbell player. In that final bit, a fake-bearded Jones clangs the instrument directly in Ferrell's face, as he attempts to stifle his laughter.

After Ferrell's episode, Natalie Portman will helm the show on February 3rd, with Dua Lipa as musical performer.