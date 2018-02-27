Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing Ridiculous Google Translated Hits on 'Fallon'

Kelly Clarkson delivered a delightfully incomprehensible new version of her hit "Stronger" during a game of "Google Translate Songs" with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Monday.

For the bit, Fallon translates the lyrics of popular songs into a foreign language then back into English. The results are always bizarre, with the title of Clarkson's "Stronger," for instance, morphing into "Too Strong." The new lyrics were even stranger, with Clarkson belting – while trying not to laugh – lines like, "If you don't kill it then it's too strong/ Remain in a small place/ My dreaming by myself is not my fault/ If you don't kill it offer a bribe!"

During the game, Fallon also delivered a solo version of Portugal. the Man's "Feel it Still" – which somehow became "Live In the Boat" – and he and Clarkson teamed for a rendition of Sonny and Cher's classic duet, "I Got You Babe." As Clarkson tried to hoist up and cradle Fallon, the two crooned and harmonized the song's totally surreal new hook, "Child, I have your child, I have your child."