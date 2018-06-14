Watch John Travolta Revive 'Grease' Dance With Jimmy Fallon

John Travolta taught Jimmy Fallon one of the signature dance moves from Grease, "the Four Corners," celebrating the film's 40th anniversary of its New York City premiere.

"Like with Pulp Fiction, I grew up with all these kind of novelty dances," Travolta said. "So in Grease, they needed a step for 'You're the One That I Want' at the end. I said, 'Well, we used to do the Four Corners – why don't we do that?' The choreographer said, 'Show it to me,' and I did."

Travolta slid naturally back into the belt-grabbing hip swivel, instructing a giddy Fallon on the right-left-back-back approach.

The actor recently reflected on the enduring popularity of Grease during a special May screening of the movie at the 71st annual Cannes Festival.

"This is a film that's so timeless that keeps on giving to each new generation," Travolta said, Entertainment Tonight reports. "When people watch this, they just get happy. They want to become the characters they're watching. They want to sing along with it, they want to dance, they want to be part of this film. When mutual enthusiasm comes together and creates an environment you can create almost anything – and we created Grease."