Watch John Paul Getty Kidnapping Unfold in New 'Trust' Trailer

The outrageously wealthy Getty family falls victim to chaos after the kidnapping of an heir in the enthralling new trailer for Trust. The series premieres on FX March 25th.

Trust will chronicle the Getty family through the 20th century over the course of several seasons, though it kicks off in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Harris Dickinson plays the shaggy-haired heir, while Donald Sutherland plays his grandfather, J. Paul Getty Sr., an oil tycoon so cheap he notoriously installed a pay phone in his home and initially refused to play his grandson's ransom.

Fittingly set to Pink Floyd's "Money," the Trust trailer captures the excess and drama that leads to Paul Getty's kidnapping, and suggests the 16 year old played a role in his own abduction so that he could squeeze money from his grandfather in order to repay a debt (in real life, Paul often joked about such a plan). As the kidnappers try to extract a ransom, the elder Getty rebuffs their requests from his mansion, where he lives surrounded by mistresses and a pet lion. Only Paul's mother, Gail Getty (Hillary Swank), tries to negotiate with her son's kidnappers, while an investigator, played by Brendan Fraser, also takes on the case.

Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Slumdog Millionaire, created Trust, while that movie's director, Danny Boyle, and producer, Christian Colson, were co-executive producers. Boyle directed the first three episodes of the series.

Trust arrives in the wake of Ridley Scott's new movie, All the Money In the World, which also tells the story of Paul Getty's kidnapping (Scott was notably forced to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty Sr., after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct).