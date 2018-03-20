John Oliver Talks Inspiration Behind Mike Pence-Trolling Book on 'Ellen'

John Oliver discussed the personal and political motivations behind his new Mike Pence-trolling children's book, A Day In the Life of Marlon Bundo, on Ellen Tuesday.

The book came out of a segment on Oliver's HBO show, Last Week Tonight, in which he detailed the Vice President's lengthy history of anti-LGBTQ positions, but admitted there was one thing he liked about Pence: His family's pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo. Noting that the Pence family was about to release a children's book about Marlon Bundo, Oliver announced that he'd written his own book where Marlon falls in love with another male rabbit.

On Ellen, Oliver reiterated the political and troll-y reasons behind the book, but also noted how his two-year-old son inspired the project. "At the moment, he doesn't really understand what's happening in the world, and long may that continue because I don't have to explain to him just how sad things are," Oliver said. "But part of the reason of writing this book was so that I could read something to him which paints the world in the light that you want it to be rather than the way that it's currently being painted."

Since announcing A Day In the Life of Marlon Bundo, the book has topped Amazon's best-seller list and Oliver said the first pressing was already sold-out (the next slate will be available in a few weeks). However, the Ellen audience was treated to free copies of the book after Ellen DeGeneres tasked Oliver with handing out as many as he could in 60 seconds.

Each copy Oliver delivered garnered a $100 donation to one of the charities the books is benefiting, the Trevor Project (proceeds are also going to AIDS United), and while Oliver was able to earn $3,900 on his own, DeGeneres announced that HBO was rounding up his total to $10,000.