Watch John Oliver, Colbert Encourage Trump to Talk to Robert Mueller

John Oliver and Stephen Colbert offered Donald Trump a bit of advice on The Late Show Monday, encouraging the president to follow his instincts and sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

As Colbert noted, Trump has said that he'd be happy to talk with Mueller – who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign – though the president's lawyers are reportedly very much against such an interview. "He's gonna have to eat his way through their hands over his mouth," Oliver cracked. "He would perjure himself before he finished his name."

Colbert then looked straight into the camera, as if he was speaking to Trump directly, and deadpanned, "I think he would do a good job and I think he should do it." Oliver then followed Colbert's lead and quipped, "I know I joke around a lot, Mr. President, but I also think you would do an excellent job and I too think you should do it."

Earlier in their interview, Oliver and Colbert joked about Trump's reported obsession with hosting a big military parade, an idea he got after witnessing one such event in France. "I will say this," Oliver said, "it won't make him happy. And I think it's important that he knows that. Whatever this presidency is about – the search for a lost father's love, trying to fill a void with something tangible – that parade is gonna go past him and he's gonna realize, 'This isn't it either.' It's not gonna happen. Those phallic missiles [go by], and he'll think, 'No, ok, it must be something else then.' And that is when we're really fucked."