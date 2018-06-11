John Krasinski transforms from a paper-pusher to an action star in the debut trailer for Amazon series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The clip opens with the protagonist telling a date about his mundane job as a CIA analyst. "I work behind a desk," he says. "I write reports." But after he discovers a series of suspicious, interconnected bank transactions, Ryan is pulled away from his comfortable life to travel the world and help vanquish a terrorist attack.

"I can't go to Yemen," he tells a colleague before being forced onto a plane. "I'm an analyst. I don't interrogate people – I write reports!" From there, the trailer previews the dangers ahead, including explosions and gun fights.

With Jack Ryan – which premieres with its 10-episode first season on August 31st – Krasinski will become the fifth actor to play author Tom Clancy's most famous character, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, all of whom appear in the long-running film series.

Executive producer Daniel Sackheim told Indiewire in July that Ford's portrayal of Ryan as an "everyman hero" in 1992's Patriot Games and 1994's Clear and Present Danger helped inspire their original story. "He was a guy who wasn't a superhero," he said. "He was heroic, but he was vulnerable. He wasn't afraid to be scared. He was a regular man and a hero."