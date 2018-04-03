Watch Jimmy Kimmel Quiz Kids on Trump's Atrocious Spelling

Jimmy Kimmel tried to find out if children could spell as poorly as President Donald Trump during the first "Make America Great Again Spelling Bee" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday.

For the bit, Kimmel brought in three young Los Angeles spelling champs – Vaishnavi, Samuel and Amira – and asked them to spell various words not as they appeared in the dictionary, but as Trump had written them on Twitter. For each incorrect word they spelled, the kids would receive $100 dollars, with Kimmel cracking, "Whoever has the most dollars at the end is the winner – just like in life."

Over two rounds, Trump's mangled vocabulary proved tough to emulate. When asked to recreate Trump's infamous misspelling of "tapp," Samuel valiantly guessed the President had written "tape," while Amira too cleverly spelled "ridiculous" the right way instead of the Trump way, "rediculous." Ultimately, Vaishnavi won the contest with Trump's most inadvertently apt typo: "Unprecedented" written as "unpresidented."

While Vaishnavi went home with $100 and a shiny "Presidential Spelling Bee Champeon" trophy, Samuel and Amira did not go home empty-handed. The two received an Ivanka Trump faux-leather jacket and a set of official Trump-branded wine glasses.