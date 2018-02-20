Watch Jessica Jones Pound Whiskey in Gritty Season Two Trailer

Superhero-turned-private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is having a rough go in anger management in the gritty new trailer for Season Two of Marvel's Jessica Jones series.

The new trailer opens with Jones rehashing her harrowing life story, bouncing a rubber ball against a wall as she lists each traumatizing event. Eventually, Jones grows so fed up with the exercise, her abnormal strength causes both the ball and wall to shatter, shocking the rest of the group.

The clip goes on to show Jones channeling that anger in both destructive and productive ways, prowling New York City and pounding shots of whiskey as well as the faces of some shady figures. The trailer also teases Jones' acerbic wit as she quips at the end, "Yeah, I always deal with threats head on – meaning, I punch them in the head until they're unconscious."

Jessica Jones returns to Netflix March 8th. Along with Ritter, the show stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville and newcomers Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.