Watch Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon's Dance-Off to Commodores, Styx

Jennifer Lopez squared off against Jimmy Fallon in a "Fast Dance-Off" during Wednesday's Tonight Show. The pair took turns grooving as fast as possible to a series of Seventies slow jams – tracks that Roots bandleader Questlove deemed "the least danceable."

The contest wasn't exactly fair: Lopez is a former In Living Color "Fly Girl" and professional dancer. But the comedian put his charisma to good use, employing bits of "The Running Man" and a few Michael Jackson-ish moves during his take on Styx's "Babe." ("That just felt right," the host cracked afterward.)

Lopez, meanwhile, took on the Commodores' "Three Times a Lady" and Richard Harris' "MacArthur Park," utilizing a hip-hop energy on the latter. "In my head, that was a rap song," she said of the ubiquitous ballad. Though Fallon called the match "game over" after her Lopez's second turn, Questlove convinced the duo to join forces for a climactic version of Peaches & Herb's "Reunited."

This wasn't Fallon and Lopez's first dance battle. They invented ridiculous moves – like the "washing machine on spin cycle" – during a 2017 Tonight Show episode and dueled for the "tightest pants" crown in 2014.