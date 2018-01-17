Fred Armisen's Portlandia character Spyke, an aging but still raging punk, reunites his hardcore outfit Riot Spray in a new clip from the show's upcoming Season Eight premiere. The sketch also features Henry Rollins, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty as Spyke's bandmates.

The clip finds Spyke incredulous at rampant political corruption and deciding that the only way to stick it to greedy politicians and their lobbyist overlords is to reunite Riot Spray. Back in the basement, Riot Spray reminisce over Reagan-era protest stickers and make ironic jokes about enjoying football – though the latter prompts Rollins, Canty and Novoselic to discuss their newfound admiration for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and, in particular, the prowess of Bruno Mars.

A slightly miffed Spyke tries to refocus the group on practicing their song, "I Refuse," though first he has to rebuff Rollins' suggestion that maybe they should soften some of the song's vocal melodies. After Riot Spray finally runs through "I Refuse," Rollins quietly asks Spyke, "Do you have some tea? Like a slippery elm? Anything herbal."

The eighth and final season of Portlandia premieres January 17th on IFC. The 10-episode season will feature an array of guests including Terry Crews, Rachel Bloom, Rashida Jones, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Wain, Shannon Woodward and Kurt Vile.

