Watch 'GLOW' Wrestlers Confront Weird Fans, Sexism in Season Two Trailer

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) deal with fame's perks and unexpected pitfalls in the riveting Season Two trailer for the Netflix comedy-drama.

Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder (Alison Brie) encounters sexual harassment from a network executive – and her empowered stance may throw the show's entire future into jeopardy. Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan (Betty Gilpin) struggles to juggle her advancing career with the stress of divorce and the responsibilities of new motherhood. And Tammé "The Welfare Queen" Dawson (Kia Stevens) struggles with being cast as an "offensive character" in a wrestling circuit that plays on stereotypes.

Meanwhile, Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), the league's coke-snorting director, encourages everyone to unlock their inner "weirdo" and embrace the fame. "I say we do whatever the hell we want to do," he says in the clip, which plays up the Eighties aesthetic with a soundtrack of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero."

All 10 episodes of GLOW Season Two premiere June 29th on Netflix.