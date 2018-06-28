Watch First Trailer for 'Simpsons' Creator's New Show, 'Disenchantment'

A disheveled princess returns home to a cantankerous father in the first trailer for Matt Groening's upcoming Netflix series, Disenchantment.



Related 150 Best 'Simpsons' Episodes of All Time From monorails to Mr. Plow, our favorite fraction of the show's legendary 552-episode run

The new series from the Simpsons and Futurama creator is set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. In the clip, a hooded stranger is brought before the King of Dreamland, who snidely ponders, "Let's have a look at this no-good pile of scum: Weak chin, buckteeth…" However, once the stranger's hood is pulled back, the King lets out a scream when he sees his daughter, Bean, before him.

Disenchantment will star Broad City's Abbi Jacobson as the voice of Bean. Nat Faxon will play Elfo, Bean's elf friend, and Eric Andre will voice Luci, her personal demon. The series' first 10 episodes will premiere August 17th, while Netflix has already ordered a 10-episode second season. Disenchantment marks Groening's first new animated television series since Futurama debuted in 1999.