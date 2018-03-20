Watch Dua Lipa Perform Brazen 'IDGAF' on 'Kimmel'

Dua Lipa performed her unrepentant single "IDGAF" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday.

The British singer balanced her vocals with empowerment and verve as she breezed over the track's slinky guitar line and marching drums. With the help of a quartet of back-up singers, as well as the Kimmel crowd, Dua Lipa delivered the "IDGAF" hook with venom, accentuating each silence she left at the end of the line, "Cause if you I think I care about you now/ Well, boy I don't give a – ."

"IDGAF" appears on Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album, which was released last summer. The track marks the record's seventh single. In January, Dua Lipa released its music video in which she dance-battles herself.

Dua Lipa will tour Europe and Asia this spring and is set to embark on a North American trek June 5th in Houston. During the tour, she'll play a handful of festivals, including Bonnaroo and Panorama.