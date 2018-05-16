Watch Deadpool Crash Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Monologue

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool crashed Stephen Colbert's monologue Tuesday on the Late Show, with the masked anti-hero interrupting the late-night host's speech about superhero movie fatigue.

Upon walking out onstage at the Ed Sullivan Theatre to rapturous applause, Deadpool modestly quipped, "Please, no one stand up. It's CBS, I know how old your audience is."

After Colbert turned down Deadpool's offer to be the Late Show guest – Jamie Foxx was already scheduled and "I loved him in Back to the Future," the red-suited superhero said – Deadpool then called Ryan Reynolds a "huge asshole" and Colbert "Jimmy," a nod to the other late-night hosts, before delivering the remainder of Colbert's monologue himself.

"You're not gonna believe this but Donald Trump is in the news. The administration is still dealing with the fallout from announcing that the U.S. will be pulling out of the Iran deal," Deadpool read. "It's Trump's biggest pulling out blunder since Eric."

In true Deadpool fashion, the monologue bit ends with a very spoiler-y reference to the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The critically acclaimed Deadpool 2 is out Friday.