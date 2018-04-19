Watch Deadpool Assemble Ragtag Crew in New 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

Deadpool slices bullets out of thin air and conducts job interviews in the latest trailer for Deadpool 2, out May 18th.

In the highly anticipated sequel, Marvel's most meta superhero must stop the time-traveling mutant soldier Cable (Josh Brolin) after he kidnaps a young boy. To best Cable, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) puts together his own "super-duper fucking group," which includes Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and Peter, the latter a powerless man who just happened to see Deadpool's classified ad.

With the crew officially assembled, the rest of the trailer boasts an array of delightfully gratuitous violence and mayhem, as well as plenty of fourth wall-shattering humor. After Cable jams a knife in Deadpool's shoulder, the hero still manages to quip, "So dark, you sure you're not from the DC Universe?"

David Leitch directed Deadpool 2. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapičić.