Watch Colbert, Fallon React to Trump Barbs

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon commiserated over the verbal lashing President Donald Trump gave them at a recent rally in a cold open set to air before both The Late Show and The Tonight Show Tuesday.

During a speech in South Carolina Monday, Trump complained about the top late-night hosts at the three major networks, mentioning Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel by name and referring to Colbert as "the guy on CBS." In their new cold open, Colbert and Fallon discussed the matter on video chat, cheekily referring to each other as "lowlife" and "lost soul," the pejoratives Trump used to describe them.

At one point, Colbert looped in fellow late-night host Conan O'Brien, who was not only in the middle of shaving, but didn't seem to be aware that Trump had been elected president. Despite his ignorance, O'Brien sardonically insisted, "Well, guys, give him time. And remember, please, be civil. If we're not careful, this thing could start to get ugly." After a beat, O'Brien added, "Hey, I'm about to start shaving my chest – you guys wanna watch?"

After a quick flash of O'Brien's midriff, Colbert and Fallon signed off, though not before confirming a lunch meeting at the Red Hen.