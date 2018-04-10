Watch Cardi B's Defiant 'Money Bag' Performance on 'Fallon'

Cardi B capped off her stint as co-host of The Tonight Show Monday with a brazen performance of "Money Bag."

Dripping with gold chains off her leather bustier, the rapper teamed with the Roots, glowering atop a pyramid stage, surrounded by a cadre of back-up dancers. Cardi B tore through the ferocious Invasion of Privacy track with its litany of ruthless lines: "These bitches salty, they sodium, they jelly, petroleum/ Always talking in the background, don't never come to the podium."

Offstage, Cardi B returned to her bubbly self as she accepted Fallon's baby gift (Cardi announced she was pregnant on Saturday Night Live). Among several books was Adam Mansbach's Go the Fuck to Sleep, which Cardi read aloud over a twinkling piano rendition of "Bodak Yellow."

"The cats nestle close to their kittens, the lambs have laid down with the sheep," Cardi began reading. "You are cozy and warm in your bed. My dear, please go the fuck to sleep."