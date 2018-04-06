Cardi B hyped her upcoming performance on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live in a goofy promo video with host Chadwick Boseman and Leslie Jones.

In the first clip, Jones instructs Boseman to intensify his laid-back intro style. "You're saying it like it's no big deal!" she shouts. "It's a big deal! Chadwick 'Black Panther' Boseman is hosting SNL with Cardi B, y'all! Do it again! Yo, Cardi, did you see that? I just directed Chadwick Boseman."

Later, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper suggests the "B" in her moniker stands for "Boseman" and refers to the actor as "Black Panther." When Boseman corrects her mistake, Jones fires back, "Your name is whatever she calls you!" and seeks out a future guest verse on a Cardi B track for her trouble.

The emcee's long-awaited debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, is out now. She recently praised the record's numerous guest collaborators – including Chance the Rapper and SZA – in a wide-ranging Beats 1 interview.

Following her SNL gig, Cardi B will serve as both co-host and musical guest on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

