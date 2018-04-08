Watch 'Black Panther' Take Over 'SNL' With Two Sketches

With Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman hosting this week's Saturday Night Live, Studio 8H focused on the world of Wakanda with a pair of sketches on the latest episode.

Before Boseman reprises his T'Challa role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, the King of Wakanda returned as a contestant on SNL's latest installment of Black Jeopardy, where the Marvel superhero struggled with the rules of the game.

However, T'Challa soon conquered Black Jeopardy like it was the box office, delivering a Final Jeopardy question so humorous that the audience rapturously responded with applause.

Boseman also played a Black Panther fan in the "Wakanda Forever" sketch, where moviegoers debated who can and can't (white people) do the Wakanda salute.

"You see, the problem is that we as black people know that the salute comes from Egyptian kings who were buried right here and clutched the royal scepte," Boseman told SNL's Pete Davidson and Beck Bennett. "The salute is also a reminder that all white people are aliens who came to Earth in sleep pods."

Ultimately, Boseman's character decided that "the Wakanda salute belongs to everybody. We are all lucky to have it. But in exchange you must give back dabbing." Davidson and Bennett instead negotiate a return of Drake.

SNL previously unveiled a deleted scene from Black Panther when actor Sterling K. Brown hosted the show in March.

