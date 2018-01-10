Watch Barack Obama Talk Dancing With Prince in David Letterman Show Clip

Barack Obama detailed how he once unveiled his "dad moves" onstage next to Prince in a preview of David Letterman's upcoming Netflix interview series.



"This was probably three or four months before he died," the former president says in the clip. "And Prince asked Sasha to come up and dance, and she's an excellent dancer. Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing. But I have 'dad moves.' And I think the key is what we call 'staying in the pocket.' Right? You gotta stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket, and they're trying stuff that they can't really pull off. They start doing like karate kicks."

The former Late Show host laughs off the idea of a grown man using a martial art maneuver as a dance move. "Really?" he asks. "Karate kicks?" But Obama denies using the technique himself, firing back, "Is that one of the things you do?"



Obama will be the first guest on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman's first TV project since quitting late-night in 2015. The episode, which debuts January 12th, marks the former commander-in-chief's first talk show spot since leaving office in January 2016.

Each hour-long episode of the monthly program will focus on one individual that fascinates the host. Future guests will include Jay-Z, Howard Stern, George Clooney, Tina Fey and Malala Yousafzai.