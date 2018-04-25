Watch 'Avengers: Infinity War' Play 'Guess the Avenger' on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel Live's weeklong celebration for Avengers: Infinity War continued Tuesday with five more cast members – Scarlett Johansson, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira and Tom Hiddleston – playing the game "Guess the Avengers" and talking about the new blockbuster.

The five actors were asked questions like guess which among them had accidentally flashed a stranger in an airport bathroom (Johansson) and which has become so good at using spoons as a musical instrument (Hiddleston, who then gave a brief performance with the utensils).

Following a tie, Hiddleston wins the game as he's the only one of the Avengers cast members to correctly guess all six Infinity Stones. As the Guess the Avenger victor, the actor was awarded a ride-on lawn mower.

Johansson, Ruffalo, Bautista, Gurira and Hiddleston then joined Kimmel in the couch area to discuss the success of Black Panther and the addition of Josh Brolin's Thanos:

Ruffalo, who in the past has accidentally spilled spoilers about upcoming Marvel movies, talked about keeping Marvel's secrets ahead of Avengers 4 next summer:



As with Monday's episode – when Robert Downey Jr. and other Avengers cast members drew their characters, with the resulting works then auctioned off for charity – Tuesday's guests were also asked to sketch their superhero alter egos during a commercial break:

