See 'Avengers' Cast Face Twitter Trolls Reading Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War confronted a villain more diabolical than Thanos on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday: Internet trolls.

On the latest installment of Kimmel's "Mean Tweets," the all-star ensemble did their best to laugh past a slew of insults. Anthony Mackie stared down a comparison between himself and a "bug with buck teeth," while Don Cheadle was hit with the biologically impossible "mix between a beetle, a muskrat and a roach." Sebastian Stan, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of the Liam Gallagher-approved insult, "He looks like a potato."

Elsewhere, Benedict Cumberbatch giggled through a tweet that claimed he looked like he was always having "an allergic reaction to bad shrimp" and Elizabeth Olsen happily confirmed she does have "weird fucking thumbs" by bending hers backward with a grin. Chris Pratt even sported a sly smile as he read, "If I've said it once, I said it 600 times. Chris Pratt is still a pussy."

Not even the Black Panther was spared, with Chadwick Boseman unleashing a cackle after reading, "Okay, how did the coolest, blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-ass name like 'Chadwick?'"