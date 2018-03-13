Watch Alec Baldwin Talk Trump Twitter Feud on 'Fallon'

Alec Baldwin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss a recent Twitter feud with President Donald Trump. Baldwin won an Emmy for his impression of Trump he performs semi-regularly on Saturday Night Live.

Related Watch Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Talk Gun Control on 'SNL' "The youth of America deserve to feel safe and secure in their schools because I can only run into so many schools and save everybody," president says

Baldwin began by discussing a recent interview with Vanity Fair where he called this part-time job "agony." As he recalls, he was only meant to do the impression for a few episodes prior to the 2016 election, believing that there was no way Trump would win. "It gets exhausting after a while," he adds.

Fallon pulled up a recent tweet from Trump referring to Baldwin's Vanity Fair comment. "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch," Trump wrote in early March, where he called the Emmy-winner's career "dying" and "mediocre." In response, Baldwin tweeted "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to [Mar-a-Lago]."

Baldwin hit back further on The Tonight Show. "The interesting thing is, nobody is actually forced to watch," he jokes. The Match Game host then wondered when and how the President finds time to tweet so much, musing that he may just be eating a pile of bacon in his boxers, firing off tweets while watching Fox & Friends.