Dana White: 'We're Talking to Floyd Mayweather About Doing a UFC Deal'

The UFC is in talks with Floyd Mayweather about a possible deal that would bring him into the world of mixed martial arts, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Wednesday. It's still unclear what the deal would look like, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan confirmed on his podcast this week that Mayweather is indeed interested in joining the UFC despite retiring "for sure" following his fight with Conor McGregor.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and then that shit ends up happening."

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd," White continued. "Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather Vs. McGregor fucking happened. Anything is possible."

Mayweather said on a live stream earlier this month that the UFC had called him to gauge his interest in coming back. He then said he could do a three or four fight deal with the UFC and "make a billion dollars." During one of the stops in their press tour, Mayweather also told McGregor he'd "whoop [his] ass in the Octagon" if he said something else to him. McGregor reminded Mayweather of that last month, saying he'd like to see Mayweather come over to "our side" after he earned everyone's respect by putting himself out there in agreeing to a boxing match.

"Maybe I'll get another call," McGregor said. "Originally [Mayweather] was saying an MMA bout next. That's what he said before the fight. He did say an MMA fight. So if he wants to, lets fucking do it. There's not a hope in hell. … I'd like to see him come over to our side and have a knock. I earned their respect and put myself out there. Style over to my side and earn our respect now."