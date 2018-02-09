Donald Trump's hair captured the attention of late night hosts Wednesday following widely circulated footage of the president boarding Air Force One last Friday.

In the short video clip, which went viral earlier this week, high winds whip across the tarmac and blow a large portion of hair on the back of Trump's head up and out, exposing his scalp.

James Corden mocked the embarrassing moment during his opening monologue, quipping that the video "should come with a warning saying these images will be disturbing for younger viewers."

"Even his hair has been lying to us," the Late Late Show host said. "It looks like he's flying with an emotional support animal." Corden even got in a jab about the president's unwillingness to acknowledge global warming. "No wonder this president hates the environment," he said. "The wind humiliates him on a daily basis."

Seth Meyers, meanwhile, launched an entirely new segment, called "Let's Get Petty," in order to express his distaste for Trump's odd hairstyle. The Late Night host delivered a number of one-liners poking fun at the head-scratching moment.

"Wow, dude," he said. "Well, I guess there's one draft you couldn't dodge." Another insult: "This explains why he's so intense about keeping the coal industry alive. Look what the wind does to him." And yet another: "It's like a mullet, except no one showed up to the party in the back."

Jimmy Fallon's take on Trump's faux pas was a tad more light-hearted, with the Tonight Show host trying to figure out what exactly he just witnessed in the video.

"I mean, I have no idea what I just saw. What did I just see?" he said during his opening monologue. "Is anyone kind of relieved that there wasn't a face on the back of his head?"

But it was Jimmy Kimmel who went the most in-depth to try to get to the bottom of what happened to Trump's hair. In a pre-taped segment, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host asked a number of hairstylists for their take on the unflattering hair moment.

One stylist likened Trump's scalp to "the backside of a dog," while another called it "the behind of an ostrich." One pro stylist diagnosed Trump's mishap as a "bad weave" and still another tried to remember the name of the "monster from Goonies [Sloth]."

One stylist's advice to Trump: "Lots of pomade. … Maybe four or five cans, slicked down to the skin."

According to Michael Wolff’s bestselling expose Fire and Fury, even Ivanka Trump secretly has secretly mocked her father's comb-over. "She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate – a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery – surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray," Wolff wrote.

