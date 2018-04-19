'The Staircase': New Episodes Slated For Acclaimed True Crime Series

New episodes of the acclaimed true crime series, The Staircase, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before arriving on Netflix this summer.

Related 20 Movies We Can't Wait to See at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 From Australian zombie thrillers to docs on everything from Ed Sheeran to Air Jordans – our picks for the downtown NYC film fest

The Staircase premiered on French television in 2004 and chronicled the story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused, and convicted, of killing his wife in 2001. The series gets its title from the fact that Peterson's wife was found dead at the bottom of the staircase in their North Carolina home.

Following the murder, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (Murder On a Sunday Morning) was given complete access to Peterson and his defense team, delving into both their courtroom strategy and the author's personal life.

The three new episodes of The Staircase will premiere April 28th at SVA Theater 2 in New York City. Following the screening, de Lestrade will discuss the series with producers Matthieu Belghiti and Allyson Luchak. The new episodes of the The Staircase, as well as its original run, will hit Netflix this summer, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

The Staircase joins Netflix's growing slate of true crime series, which includes docuseries like The Confession Tapes, The Keepers and the 2015 hit, Making a Murderer. These shows have been so succesful that last year Netflix offered a scripted parody of the form, American Vandal.