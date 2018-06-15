'The Sinner': See Carrie Coon's Mysterious Vera in Season 2 Trailer

"He's so far beyond anything you can understand," Carrie Coon's Vera says of a boy named Julian in a new trailer for the second season of The Sinner. "You have no idea." The words become more chilling when considering Julian apparently poisoned his parents, leading to their deaths.

Executive produced by Jessica Biel (who starred in Season One), the series picks up with Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) returning to investigate the crime, which took place in his hometown in rural New York. When Julian (Elisha Henig) is asked about what happened, he replies disturbingly, "It wasn't supposed to hurt" before he violently pounds a table.

Meanwhile, mysterious details emerge, including speculation that something must've happened to the boy to motivate the murder. There are also questions surrounding why his parents would leave on a trip without packing a bag for their child, implying they might have had ulterior plans for him. Meanwhile, the town and its people seem to be hiding as many secrets as the circumstances surrounding the murders.

Coon (Leftovers, Fargo) stars alongside her husband Tracy Letts. Letts plays Jack Novack, who is the father of rookie detective Heather Novack and a childhood friend of Detective Ambrose. Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross also star. The second season of The Sinner premieres on USA Network on August 1st.