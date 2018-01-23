'The Mighty Ducks' Television Series in Development

The Mighty Ducks may take the ice again as a television series about Disney's underdog Minnesota hockey team is currently in development.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that while the live-action series is still a long way from firing knucklepucks, screenwriter Steven Brill – who penned 1992's The Mighty Ducks and the sequels D2 and D3 – and producer Jordan Kerner have concocted a new story about the ragtag youth hockey team.

As there is not yet a script for the project, it's unclear if Emilio Estevez's Gordon Bombay or any of the Mighty Ducks – an alumnus that includes actors Joshua Jackson, Kenan Thompson and Daredevil's Elden Henson – will reprise their roles. It's also unknown whether the series is a complete reboot or a decades-later continuation of the original trilogy.

ABC Signature Studios, a production company under the Disney umbrella, will develop the series, which as of yet does not have a network home, although the Hollywood Reporter speculates it would likely end up on a Disney-affiliated property.

An animated television series about the Mighty Ducks also premiered in 1996 and ran for 26 episodes. The original 1992 film and its sequels were so successful among moviegoers and hockey fans that, upon being awarded an NHL expansion team for Anaheim in 1993, Disney named the team "the Mighty Ducks" and fitted players in similar jerseys as the second film. When Disney sold the franchise in 2005, the team was renamed the Anaheim Ducks.