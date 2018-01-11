'The Looming Tower': Watch Gripping Trailer for Miniseries About 9/11

The rise of Osama bin Laden and dissent between the FBI and CIA are the focuses of Hulu's new series, The Looming Tower. The 10-episode show, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Lawrence Wright, chronicles events leading up to the September 11th terrorist attacks. It premieres on Hulu February 28th.

Related 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2018 From new prestige dramas and must-binge sci-fi shows to the return of 'Atlanta,' 'Westworld' and more – what we can't wait to tune in to

The trailer reveals that the series will chronicle the work of agents in the FBI's I-49 Squad in New York and the CIA's Alec Station in Washington D.C., two counter-terrorism divisions working to prevent attacks on America while simultaneously withholding information from each other. Some of the intel may have helped prevent the September 11th attacks.



The Looming Tower was written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Futterman. Jeff Daniels stars as John O'Neill, an FBI agent who studied and investigated al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, only to be pushed out of the bureau and ultimately killed on 9/11 as he was then working as head of security at the World Trade Center. The clip also looks at O'Neill's close relationship with former FBI agent Ali Soufan (Tahar Rahim), one of the FBI's few Arabic-speaking agents at the time, who worked on several high-profile anti-terrorism cases.

The series will also star Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Wrenn Schmidt and Bill Camp. Alec Baldwin will have a recurring role as former CIA director George Tenet.