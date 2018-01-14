'The Handmaid's Tale': See Unnerving First Season 2 Trailer

Fresh off its Golden Globe win for Best Drama TV Series, The Handmaid's Tale has unveiled the unnerving first trailer for its upcoming second season.

Related How 'The Handmaid's Tale' Became TV's Most Chilling Trump-Era Series Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel finally comes to television – complete with a whole new real-world resonance

While the first season was based on Margaret Atwood's acclaimed novel, the second season of the dystopian drama will feature its characters – led by Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss – in a new story that deviates from the source material, with Atwood on board as a consultant.

Paced by Malia J's haunting cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," the dialogue-free trailer plunges back into the world of totalitarian Gilead but doesn't offer much details into Season 2's plot.

The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu on April 25th with two new episodes, with subsequent episodes released every Wednesday.

The first season episode "Late" was named one of Rolling Stone's 10 Best TV Episodes of 2017. Although first published in 1985, the series seemed tailor-made for the Trump era.

"It's always been timely," Moss told Rolling Stone in 2017. "It's just that now there are actual things happening with women's reproductive rights in our own country that make me feel like this book is bleeding over into reality."