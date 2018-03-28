'The Handmaid's Tale': Watch Disturbing New Season Two Trailer

Offred (Elisabeth Moss) hunts for her daughter and processes the confusing aftermath of her pregnancy in the exhilarating Season Two trailer for the Emmy-winning series, The Handmaid's Tale. The first two episodes will premiere April 25th on Hulu.



The new trailer picks up right where the dystopian drama left off with its first season finale: Moss' protagonist riding in the back of a van, uncertain of her future. "Is this what freedom looks like?" she narrates. "What will happen when I get out? There probably is no 'out.' Gilead is within you."

The suspenseful trailer cuts between the numerous plot lines, from Moira (Samira Wiley) starting over in Canada to Nick (Max Minghella) attempting to protect Offred and their child. There are several disturbing sequences, including a brief glimpse at the horrific Colonies, a shot of bodies floating to the bottom of a pool, a massive handmaid hanging and Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes) pointing a gun at a gagged man in the woods.

Season Two will advance the narrative beyond Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same title. Marisa Tomei, Cherry Jones, Bradley Whitford and Clea DuVall will appear as guest stars this season.