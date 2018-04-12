'The Fourth Estate': New Doc Details President Trump's War on Free Press

President Trump's attacks on the press escalate with nerve-wracking speed in the trailer for The Fourth Estate, Liz Garbus' upcoming documentary.

Garbus follows reporters from The New York Times attempting to cover an administration that is openly hostile toward journalists. "We've been given unprecedented access to capture the challenges, triumphs and pitfalls of covering a president who has declared war on the free press, from the point of view of those on the front line," Garbus said in a statement when she announced the film.

"It's the story of a lifetime," she continued, "But what kind of story is it? Is it the story of a new era of the American presidency, or is it a reality show debacle?"

The trailer for The Fourth Estate suggests a different sort of story altogether ­– a taut thriller. "We can't trust what they tell us," a voiceover says ominously. "Anyone who ever makes him look weak, he attacks back." A spare score full of creeping industrial noises and footage from one of President Trump's mid-rally anti-press tirades also serve to heighten the tension.

The Fourth Estate premieres on Showtime on May 27th at 7:30 p.m. One of Garbus' previous documentaries, What Happened, Miss Simone?, was nominated for an Oscar in 2016.