Steve Martin, Martin Short Announce Netflix Comedy Special

Steve Martin and Martin Short announced a new comedy special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, which will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Martin and Short reportedly taped the special during a recent stop in South Carolina on their ongoing An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life tour. They released a short video teasing the special and comically touting the high production values as the camera cut off most of their heads.

An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life features an array of new material from Martin and Short. The show will include "a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business and stand-up." Grammy-winning bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz pianist Jeff Babko are the musical performances.

Martin and Short will continue their An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life tour throughout the spring and into the fall. A full list of dates is available on Martin's website.