Stephen Colbert Vies For Trump's 'Most Dishonest' Media Award

Stephen Colbert proved he's willing to do whatever it takes to win the "Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards."

The phony honor is a play on President Trump's recent tweet, which said: "I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!'"



In response, Colbert revealed a billboard in the middle of New York's "failing" Times Square to lobby for the fake honor and made a full-page advertisement on his Twitter feed for a "For Your Consideration" promo.

"Personally, I'm most excited for the Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the Year, or as we call 'em in the biz, the 'Fakies,' because nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar," Colbert said.

Categories that Colbert hopes to be nominated in include Outstanding Achievement in Parroting George Soros' Talking Points, Best Sound Mixing, Best Chex Mixing, Least Breitbarty, The Eric Trump Memorial Award for Disappointment, Fakest Dishonesty, Corruptest Fakeness, Dishonestest Corruption and, naturally, Smallest Button.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah got in on the act as well with his own "For Your Consideration" promo ad on Twitter, which included rave testimonials like: "Political propaganda disguised as entertainment" (Breitbart News) and "Isn't The Daily Show a fake news show?" (Fox & Friends).